SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches cargo resupply mission to ISS

After blasting off into space, the rocket's first-stage booster landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX saw another successful launch of its Falcon 9 rocket Monday morning as the Dragon spacecraft was sent up on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center was scheduled for 11:47 a.m. with final preparations happening just before.

After blasting off into space, the rocket's first-stage booster landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to SpaceX, this is the fifth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission -- which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I-6 F2, and one Starlink mission.

"CRS-28 is the fourth flight for this Dragon spacecraft, which previously flew CRS-21, CRS-23, and CRS-25 to the space station," leaders from SpaceX explain online.

"After an approximate 18-hour flight, Dragon will autonomously dock with the orbiting laboratory on Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 5:50 a.m. ET."