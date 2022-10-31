SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket set to launch Tuesday morning

The mission of this launch is to deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch on Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center for the first time in more than 40 months.

The mission of this launch is to deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit, including the TETRA 1 microsatellite, the Kennedy Space Center said on its website.

The rocket will launch the USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force at 9:40 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A.

"For this launch, the Falcon Heavy's two side boosters will land on landing zone 1 and landing zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and the core stage will be expended," the agency wrote on its website. "During this double landing, you will be able to see the boosters descend back towards the landing zones, like seen in the video below, and then experience a double sonic boom from their re-entry."