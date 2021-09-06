How to watch the SpaceX all-civilian Inspiration4 crew's mission to orbit

Launch is targeted for Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is ready to make history once again with the launch of the first all-civilian crew to orbit Earth.

Liftoff is targeted for Sept. 15 from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Specific timing for the Inspiration4 crew's mission has yet to be determined by SpaceX.

With six months of astronaut training, the four-person crew will embark on a multi-day journey in low Earth orbit at more than 17,000 miles per hour.

Onboard the Crew Dragon capsule, the civilian crew will also conduct experiments "designed to expand our knowledge of the universe." According to SpaceX, the research will look at the impact of spaceflight on the human body.

The mission plans to "inspire support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and send a humanitarian message of possibility while representing a new era for human spaceflight and exploration."

Key details to keep in mind:

The crew will spend several days in space before returning to Earth.

The mission was funded by 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman who then donated the remaining three seats.

A glass dome has been added to the Crew Dragon to give crew members a 360-degree view of outer space.

Crew members received six months of commercial astronaut training to prepare for their mission.

Space lovers can catch all the action live from Kennedy Space Center, you'll just have to cough up some cash to do so.

The launch complex is offering a "FEEL THE HEAT Package" for viewers to get as close to the pad as possible. The experience will cost $250 before tax but does include admission, a meal, souvenir, bus transportation and more.

Can't make it in person? Don't worry. You can tune in to 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and online.