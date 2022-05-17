SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

Operations are set to begin at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

FLORIDA, USA — SpaceX is aiming to launch another load of Starlink satellites into space this week.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch will consist of 53 Starlink satellites, and the process will begin at 6:20 a.m., from launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center into space on Wednesday, May 18. According to the SpaceX website, a backup opportunity will be available at 6:38 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 if needed.

The rocket containing the satellites is projected to head northeast into space.

The satellites launched into space will be used to provide internet to people down on Earth, and there are future plans for these satellites to provide Wi-Fi for the entire world.

Falcon 9 will return to earth by landing on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean, and a live webcast of the launch will start 10 minutes before liftoff.

Targeting Wednesday, May 18 for a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from LC-39A in Florida → https://t.co/Wa4rma90t5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 17, 2022