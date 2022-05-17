x
Space

SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

Operations are set to begin at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18.
Credit: AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on the Crew Dragon spacecraft begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FLORIDA, USA — SpaceX is aiming to launch another load of Starlink satellites into space this week.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch will consist of 53 Starlink satellites, and the process will begin at 6:20 a.m., from launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center into space on Wednesday, May 18. According to the SpaceX website, a backup opportunity will be available at 6:38 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 if needed.

The rocket containing the satellites is projected to head northeast into space.

The satellites launched into space will be used to provide internet to people down on Earth, and there are future plans for these satellites to provide Wi-Fi for the entire world.

Falcon 9 will return to earth by landing on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean, and a live webcast of the launch will start 10 minutes before liftoff. 

