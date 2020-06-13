Dozens more Starlink satellites are now in orbit after lift off at Cape Canaveral this morning.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has successfully launched it's 9th Starlink mission. It's part of creator Elon Musk's plan to create a global internet network.

58 Starlink satellites and 3 SkySats for a company called Planet were on board the Falcon 9 rocket. It launched at 5:21 A.M. from Cape Canaveral. About 12 minutes later, Planet's SkySats were deployed. The Starlink satellites were deployed about 26 minutes after liftoff.

After separating from it's load, what was left of the Falcon 9 touched down on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship that's stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Parts of this Falcon 9 rocket have been used for two previous missions.

The next SpaceX Starlink launch is scheduled for next Monday, June 22. It will be the 10th mission to bring satellites into space. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch at 6:20 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

