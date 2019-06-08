CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral.

The hour-and-a-half launch window opens at 6:52 p.m. However, the Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron lists a 40 percent probability of favorable weather conditions for launch Tuesday.

The company plans to test some hardware on the rocket.

This is the second test of the hardware after last week's launch showed the hardware needed to be replaced.

