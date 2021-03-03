SpaceX targets Wednesday for latest Starship high-altitude flight test

Both previous launches have ended in large explosions.

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — SpaceX could attempt another high-altitude flight test of its Starship prototype Wednesday. SN10 would mark the company's third test of the prototype.

The launch window for SN10 has been cleared to take place at the company's Cameron County, Texas site anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The latest launch follows the explosive landings of the SN8 prototype last December and the SN9 prototype earlier this year. Both attempts were considered successful by the company due to the data it collected.

SpaceX's latest model will attempt to lift off the pad, hover above the ground for several minutes and then cut off its Raptor engines for descent. The goal is for SN10 to then reignite its engines and successfully reorient itself to attempt a vertical landing.

Wednesday's test will see Starship reach approximately 6 miles in altitude.

"A controlled aerodynamic descent with body flaps and vertical landing capability, combined with in-space refilling, are critical to landing Starship at destinations across the solar system where prepared surfaces or runways do not exist, and returning to Earth," SpaceX wrote.

Once perfected Starship is slated to be capable of providing a "fully reuseable" transportation system that aims to carry both crew and cargo to the Moon, Mars and beyond, according to SpaceX.

