Latest batch of Starlink satellites will hitch a ride to space Tuesday

Liftoff is set for 7:04 p.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is wasting no time with another launch of its ever-growing constellation of networked Starlink satellites.

The company, spearheaded by Elon Musk, is set to launch its latest batch of 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The satellites will hitch a ride from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Liftoff is targeted for an instantaneous launch window of 7:04 p.m. ET Tuesday from the historic Launch Complex 39A. The launch was supposed to take place Monday but was moved to accommodate more favorable weather conditions.

With more favorable weather conditions for liftoff and booster recovery, now targeting Tuesday, January 18 at 7:04 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink satellites → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2022

"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," according to officials.

SpaceX says the booster supporting Tuesday's mission has previously launched the GPS II-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2 and six Starlink missions. The "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean for the Falcon 9's first stage to autonomously land following stage separation.