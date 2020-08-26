3 hurt in crash on Clearwater side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway

The westbound lanes are closed.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Drivers are told to find another route to get across Old Tampa Bay following a serious crash with several injuries reported on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

It is located in the westbound lanes in the area of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard, according to Clearwater Police and Fire Rescue.

One person was critically hurt while two others are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Only one eastbound lane of the bridge is said to be open.

People coming from or headed to Tampa are asked to consider another route, such as the Howard Frankland Bridge.

