Car flips over, shutting down westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A crash has closed the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Drivers coming from Tampa should use the Howard Frankland Bridge, Gandy Bridge or Hillsborough Avenue until the cars that crashed can be removed from the area. One of them flipped over.

Authorities say nobody was seriously hurt. The crash happened near the Pinellas-Hillsborough County line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

