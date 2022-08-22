1 hurt in crash that shuts down traffic lights on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

A man was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard under McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash, which happened just after 11:30 a.m.

An adult man was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Traffic signals are out at the intersection and only one westbound lane is open. No left turns are allowed from southbound McMullen Booth Road onto eastbound Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Drivers should lower speeds and watch for officers directing traffic.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or how many cars were involved.