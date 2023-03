Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — A deadly crash on West Waters Avenue has shut down lanes in both directions for a portion of the roadway, the police department said in a social media post.

West Waters Avenue is shut down between N. Ola Avenue and N. Lynn Avenue due to a traffic fatality, the police department said.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes while the investigation is underway.

Police did not immediately say how many cars were involved or if anyone else was hurt.