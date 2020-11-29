Deadly crash shuts down southbound Interstate 275 in Tampa

Traffic is exiting the highway at Howard Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic is being rerouted off southbound Interstate 275 at Howard Avenue following a deadly crash.

It happened around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. At least one person was killed in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It's not yet known what caused the crash.

#TRAFFIC ALERT | *All* southbound lanes of I-275 at Howard Ave. in Tampa are CLOSED due to a deadly crash. Traffic is backing up as troopers reroute cars off the highway. @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/KawTeV3kOj — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) November 29, 2020

