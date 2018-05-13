HOLIDAY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a wheelchair and two pedestrians that happened Friday night.

According to a news release, two people were pushing a person in a wheelchair on the north shoulder of Bonita Dr. approaching Holiday Dr. when a vehicle's side mirror hit one of the pedestrians and the back of the wheelchair.

The person in the wheelchair was knocked down, causing injuries.

The vehicle was described by a witness as a gold Ford Expedition with Florida license plate tag # FC86V.

Troopers made contact with the wife of the registered owner, but were unable to make contact with the actual registered owner. The suspected driver has been identified as James Vermeersch.

Charges are pending for the suspected driver.

