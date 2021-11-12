Another fire breaks out on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're driving south on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, you should expect delays Friday afternoon.

Another fire broke out on the bridge just after 3:30 p.m., coming a day after a Brinks truck burst into flames.

Florida Highway Patrol said a flatbed tow truck was hauling a car when the sedan caught fire – and nobody is sure why. It happened near Mile Marker 9.

The tow driver pulled over and dropped the car off the wrecker while it kept burning, troopers said. FDOT video showed firefighters extinguishing the flames.

The southbound lanes were temporarily blocked, but traffic is now getting around in one lane.

An FHP spokesperson said nobody was hurt but urged drivers to use caution in the area.