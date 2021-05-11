Florida bill considers cameras on school bus stop arms

State lawmakers are set to consider a plan to provide more protections for students who ride the school bus.

TAMPA, Fla — Stopping for a school bus as children get on or off is the law, and yet too many people are breaking it.

Its why Florida lawmakers are considering a new bill that would require cameras on school bus stop signs or stop arms. The proposal is for the cameras to have the ability to ticket drivers who keep going.

It would work much like a red-light camera. If you blow past it, you get your picture taken and a ticket in the mail.

Fines start at $200 per violation, $400 for passing a bus on the same side children get out.

Unlike the law now, drivers would not be charged with moving violations, which means they won’t get points on their license.

It’s not the first time a bill like this has been introduced.

In fact, similar ones have failed the past three years.

Like with red light cameras, the law would require school districts to contract private vendors to monitor the cameras and send the pictures to law enforcement to mail out those tickets.

So far, 23 states have cameras on the school bus stop arms.

Lawmakers will take up this plan when the next session begins Jan. 11.