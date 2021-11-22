Stretch of Gulf to Bay Boulevard shut down following crash; will remain closed for hours

The crash resulted in serious injuries and downed power lines, the city says.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — All lanes on a section of a major Clearwater roadway are shut down following a crash, city leaders say.

According to the city of Clearwater, just after 3 p.m. on Monday, a crash shut down all lanes of Gulf to Bay Boulevard east of S. Keene Road. The crash resulted in serious injuries and downed power lines, the city says.

Clearwater police say drivers can expect the roadway to be closed for at least two or three hours as crews work on the downed power lines.

About 398 people are without power as a result, according to Duke Energy. Power is expected to be restored at 6:15 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate east-west routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.