Crash on Howard Frankland Bridge slows traffic on I-275 into Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge is causing major delays for commuters Thursday morning in Pinellas County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to a crash on southbound Interstate 275 into Pinellas County, just north of 4th Street.

Traffic cameras show a car broken down in the median. Traffic is moving slowly through it appears no lanes are blocked.