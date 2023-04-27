x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Crash on Howard Frankland Bridge slows traffic on I-275 into Pinellas County

Traffic is moving slowly through it appears no lanes are blocked.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
Crash on Howard Frankland Bridge causes delays on I-275 South

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge is causing major delays for commuters Thursday morning in Pinellas County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to a crash on southbound Interstate 275 into Pinellas County, just north of 4th Street.

Traffic cameras show a car broken down in the median. Traffic is moving slowly through it appears no lanes are blocked.

FHP describes the incident as a crash with injuries but did not give details on how many people were injured or what may have caused the crash.

More Videos

In Other News

Traffic stalled on I-275 in Tampa after poles went through semi-truck's windshield

Before You Leave, Check This Out