Traffic delays ease on Howard Frankland Bridge after multi-car crash

Several lanes were blocked during the morning commute.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Morning commuters traveling along the Howard Frankland Bridge heading into Tampa from St. Petersburg ran into traffic delays following a multi-car crash.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Several lanes were blocked along northbound Interstate 275 during the rush but have appeared to reopen.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Major backups were reported on northbound I-275 extending into St. Petersburg past 4th Street North. A stretch of Gandy Boulevard slowed down, as well, as drivers opted to take the Gandy Bridge.