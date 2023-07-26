Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-75 in Sumter County

The inside northbound lane of I-75 is also closed.

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 75 is closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County following a deadly crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they arrived just after 11 a.m. at I-75 South near Sumter County Road 48 in Bushnell.

All southbound lanes are completely blocked within a two-mile stretch on the interstate, according to FHP. The left lane of I-75 is also closed. Cameras show traffic moving slowly in the two outside lanes.

Traffic cameras show what appears to be a large truck on its side off the edge of the interstate.