Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-75 in Sumter County

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 75 is closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County following a deadly crash.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they arrived just after 11 a.m. at I-75 South near Sumter County Road 48 in Bushnell.
All southbound lanes are completely blocked within a two-mile stretch on the interstate, according to FHP. The left lane of I-75 is also closed. Cameras show traffic moving slowly in the two outside lanes.
Traffic cameras show what appears to be a large truck on its side off the edge of the interstate.
FHP said the crash was deadly but did not provide any information about how many people were injured or cars were involved.