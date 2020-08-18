x
Crash, car fire block traffic on I-4 at US 301 in Tampa

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
TAMPA, Fla. — A major traffic backup is being reported following a crash and car fire on Interstate 4 at U.S. Highway 301.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the ramp to Hillsborough Avenue/US-301/US-92 is closed.

It's not yet known whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

