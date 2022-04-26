Semi-truck trailer splits apart, blocks Tampa intersection

No injuries have been reported.

TAMPA, Fla. — An intersection near South Tampa was blocked for some time Tuesday as police worked to remove a trailer that was torn following a semi-truck crash.

According to police, the truck crashed into a tree that spanned South Louis Avenue and West San Rafael Street. The driver continued to move the car causing the trailer to split apart, police say. According to law enforcement, the trailer was carrying wine.

Authorities were able to remove the truck but the trailer remained.