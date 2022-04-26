x
Traffic

Semi-truck trailer splits apart, blocks Tampa intersection

No injuries have been reported.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — An intersection near South Tampa was blocked for some time Tuesday as police worked to remove a trailer that was torn following a semi-truck crash. 

According to police, the truck crashed into a tree that spanned South Louis Avenue and West San Rafael Street. The driver continued to move the car causing the trailer to split apart, police say. According to law enforcement, the trailer was carrying wine. 

Authorities were able to remove the truck but the trailer remained.

No injuries were reported and police have not indicated if the driver would be charged for the crash.

