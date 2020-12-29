SUV hangs off barrier over water on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An SUV was left dangling across a barrier over water following a crash Monday evening on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
The southbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 275 to Manatee County were closed for some time but have since reopened. People are asked to drive with care, however.
The Florida Highway Patrol said no one was hurt in the crash that happened near the 11.5 milepost.
