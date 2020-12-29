x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Traffic

SUV hangs off barrier over water on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

No injuries were reported in the crash.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An SUV was left dangling across a barrier over water following a crash Monday evening on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The southbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 275 to Manatee County were closed for some time but have since reopened. People are asked to drive with care, however.

The Florida Highway Patrol said no one was hurt in the crash that happened near the 11.5 milepost.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter