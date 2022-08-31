x
Downtown Tampa intersection to be converted into four-way stop

Pedestrians won't have to wait for a walk signal anymore at the intersection of Franklin and Zack streets.
Credit: City of Tampa
N Franklin Street and E Zack Street intersection signal

TAMPA, Fla. — There's a new four-way stop coming to downtown Tampa for drivers and pedestrians to keep an eye out for.

The city of Tampa's Mobility Department is converting the intersection of North Franklin Street and East Zack streets into a four-way stop Wednesday morning.

"Transitioning to a four-way stop prioritizes access for pedestrians," city leaders said in a news release.

All drivers will be expected to stop at the intersection while pedestrians will be able to walk without waiting for a signal.

With recent traffic counts showing more people are walking, scooting and biking than driving on Franklin Street, city of Tampa Smart Mobility Manager Brandon Campbell says the change makes sense.

"This is an opportunity to consider the best traffic control for the current conditions," Campbell said in a statement. "In this case, we reviewed traffic volumes, worked with area stakeholders and determined a signal is no longer needed."

During the transition period, stop signs will be added and the signal structure will still be there — flashing red lights for drivers. The structure will eventually be removed, leaving only the stop signs.

“The City has been a great partner in our Franklin Street Vision Plan," said Karen Kress, the director of Transportation and Planning at the Tampa Downtown Partnership, in a statement. "Stakeholders reiterated how important safety is to them while strolling the historic street.”

