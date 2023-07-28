FHP: Wrong-way driver charged with DUI after crash shuts down westbound I-4 in Seffner

The crash caused a flatbed truck to flip, trapping the driver inside for nearly two hours. He was airlifted to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEFFNER, Fla. — A wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 4 is causing major delays for commuters Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near Kingsway Road on I-4 in Seffner, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a wrong-way driver was heading eastbound in the westbound inside lane when they crashed into a Mercedes sedan.

A pickup truck driver hit their brakes to avoid the crash and was hit from behind by a flatbed truck, FHP says. This caused the pickup truck to spin out into the outside shoulder where it hit a parked tractor-trailer.

The flatbed truck flipped, trapping the driver inside for nearly two hours.

The man, whose condition is unknown, was pulled from the flatbed truck at about 5:33 a.m., a photographer at the scene said. He was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter. The three other drivers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wrong-way driver was arrested and charged with DUI with serious bodily injury, according to FHP.