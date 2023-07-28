FHP: Wrong-way driver charged with DUI after crash shuts down westbound I-4 in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. — A wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 4 is causing major delays for commuters Friday morning.
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near Kingsway Road on I-4 in Seffner, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a wrong-way driver was heading eastbound in the westbound inside lane when they crashed into a Mercedes sedan.
A pickup truck driver hit their brakes to avoid the crash and was hit from behind by a flatbed truck, FHP says. This caused the pickup truck to spin out into the outside shoulder where it hit a parked tractor-trailer.
The flatbed truck flipped, trapping the driver inside for nearly two hours.
The man, whose condition is unknown, was pulled from the flatbed truck at about 5:33 a.m., a photographer at the scene said. He was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter. The three other drivers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The wrong-way driver was arrested and charged with DUI with serious bodily injury, according to FHP.
All westbound lanes are closed as crash debris remains on the interstate, an FHP dispatcher said. Drivers are asked to use U.S. 92 and State Road 574 as alternate routes.