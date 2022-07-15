Apollo Beach extension opens today, connecting US 41 to US 301

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, the Apollo Beach overpass across Interstate 75 is ready for traffic.
The new east-west route across I-75 in Apollo Beach is called Paseo Al Mar, connecting U.S. 41 and U.S. 301. Leaders say the route is a vital east-west corridor in southern Hillsborough County.
Planning for the project has been in the works for decades. According to the county, the total cost is about $27.8 million.
The project establishes a new, four-lane divided roadway and the overpass over I-75, the county said. It's meant to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.
One of the main goals is to also provide relief along Big Bend Road by providing an additional route option for commuters and residents in the South Shore area.