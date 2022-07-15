Apollo Beach extension opens today, connecting US 41 to US 301

The new route is expected to relieve traffic for drivers in southern Hillsborough County.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, the Apollo Beach overpass across Interstate 75 is ready for traffic.

The new east-west route across I-75 in Apollo Beach is called Paseo Al Mar, connecting U.S. 41 and U.S. 301. Leaders say the route is a vital east-west corridor in southern Hillsborough County.

Planning for the project has been in the works for decades. According to the county, the total cost is about $27.8 million.

The project establishes a new, four-lane divided roadway and the overpass over I-75, the county said. It's meant to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.