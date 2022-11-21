AAA brings back 'Tow to Go' service for Thanksgiving holiday

The program will be active starting from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on getting together with family or friends for Thanksgiving this year, law enforcement and AAA want you to keep this in mind: don't drink and drive.

The auto club aims to help — it's bringing back its "Tow to Go" program for the holiday period. Anyone needing to get from point A to point B after having a few drinks will have a way of safely getting there.

The program will be active starting from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, all the way through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. AAA reminds people that this free help in transportation should be treated as a last resort.

When someone calls 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246, AAA sends out a tow truck to drive the would-be-impaired driver and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program."

Here are some things to keep in mind for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use "Tow to Go." It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

"Tow to Go" may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

And the service will be available in other states, too — not just the Sunshine State. Celebrators in Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend) and Georgia can use the "Tow to Go" program, as well.

Approximately one-third of all deadly crashes in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. The "Tow to Go" program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers off the road, the release explains.

AAA expects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history.