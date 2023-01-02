South Florida airport lands on TSA's 'Top 10 Catches of 2022'

TSA officers found a firearm in a jar of peanut butter at John F. Kennedy International Airport back on Dec. 22 — talk about a sticky situation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 2 million people travel through U.S. airports per day, according to the Transportation Security Administration, but still, some forget what not to bring to an airport.

Across nearly 440 airports in the country, TSA narrowed down a list of the top 10 most outrageous finds in 2022. From grenades and improperly stored guns to drugs, TSA officers had their hands full over the last year.

Fentanyl candy wrappers found at LAX airport (Los Angeles International Airport) Gun inside of a raw chicken at FLL airport (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport) Handgun found inside jars of peanut butter at JFK airport (John F. Kennedy International Airport) Gun in arm sling at ROC airport (Greater Rochester International Airport) Knife in laptop at RIC airport (Richmond International Airport) Drugs found in hair scrunchies at BOI airport (Boise Airport) Gun inside of a PlayStation at ATL (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport) Cattle prod in a guitar case at IAD airport (Dulles International Airport) Inert grenade at MKE airport (Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport) Money found inside crutches at ELP airport (El Paso International Airport)

The handgun found inside of a raw chicken inside a traveler's luggage was spotted back in November 2022. A similar, but more sticky situation, arose when TSA officers at JFK airport found a disassembled handgun inside two jars of peanut butter during a checked baggage screening.