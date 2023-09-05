Princess Cruises coming to Port Canaveral next year

The 3,140-passenger ship will sail four to 14-day cruises out of the Central Florida-based port.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — There will soon be a new cruise line coming to Port Canaveral next year.

Princess Cruises announced Tuesday it will be offering eastern and western Caribbean cruises beginning in November 2024, the company said in a news release.

The 3,140-passenger ship will sail four to 14-day cruises out of the Central Florida-based port.

“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”