Princess Cruises coming to Port Canaveral next year

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — There will soon be a new cruise line coming to Port Canaveral next year.
Princess Cruises announced Tuesday it will be offering eastern and western Caribbean cruises beginning in November 2024, the company said in a news release.
The 3,140-passenger ship will sail four to 14-day cruises out of the Central Florida-based port.
“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”
People can start booking dates with the cruise line on Wednesday, May 24. To learn more about Princess Cruises coming to Port Canaveral, click here.