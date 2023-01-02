FAA slows air traffic into Florida amid computer issues

The government agency blames an issue with an air traffic computer that is being resolved.

TAMPA, Fla. — An air traffic computer issue is to blame for an increase in flight delays Monday afternoon to and from Florida.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the agency is slowing the amount of flight volume into Florida airspace. The issue affecting the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system currently is being resolved, the statement added.

A Tampa International Airport spokesperson says there are too many planes in the sky over the Sunshine State. Any plane en route to fly over Miami's airspace, in particular, wasn't set to be cleared until 2 p.m. Flights already in the sky were not affected.

At the time of this writing, two flights in the Tampa Bay area were feeling the impacts – one flying to Cuba and the other flying to Texas, the spokesperson said. Data from the flight-tracking site FlightAware shows at least 145 delays reported so far today at TPA.

HEADS UP: Due to an FAA delay program, some flights into TPA may be affected. Please check directly with your airline for the latest regarding flight details ✈️ — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) January 2, 2023

Flights at several airports, especially those in South Florida, southwest Florida and Orlando, are experiencing departure delays — and those delays continue to increase, according to the FAA's online map.

The travel headaches on a busy holiday travel day come in the wake of Southwest Airlines canceling most of its flight schedule last week. The company cited issues with winter weather and a breakdown in its staffing technology for its cross-country failure.