Florida governor calls out 'vaccine tourism'

Out-of-state travelers may be taking away from the state's already-limited COVID-19 vaccine supply.

TAMPA, Fla — The coronavirus vaccine rollout around Tampa Bay has been anything but easy. From waiting lists to sporadic vaccine shipments, thousands of people living in Florida are struggling to get the shots.

Now they may be facing one more hurdle, as people are traveling from other states and countries to get vaccinated here in the Sunshine State – taking away supplies.

According to the Florida Department of Health, of the 1.1 million vaccines distributed in the state so far, more than 39,000 have been given to people from outside the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the vaccine should be going to people who live here, including seasonal "snowbirds," not those visiting from other places. He did however originally downplay reports of the vaccine drawing in tourists, CBS reported.

State leaders and others who call Florida home are worried that these travelers are taking away from Florida's already-limited supply. In an interview with CBS, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggested a system of verifying people's addresses to make sure they are from the community.

International travel agencies are reportedly going so far as to promote vaccine travel packages, with a guarantee of a COVID-19 shot included in the price of the trip.

Medical tourism expert Glenn Cohen fears this is creating a division, where wealthy and able-bodied people have better access to the coronavirus vaccine because they can pay to travel for it, CBS reports. He added that with every country on a different timeline for the vaccine rollout, people will continue to travel to where they can get the shot faster.

Concerns about vaccine tourism are prompting some Florida communities to require you to show ID and bring proof, like a utility bill, that you are at least a part-time Floridian. According to Census data, nearly 100,000 people come to Sarasota County to stay for the winter.

"They are our community members. Ya know, they eat in the same restaurants, shop in the same stores, and live in our community just as we do so those people are coming in to get their vaccine just as they should," Sarasota Department of Health Sarasota Spokesperson Steve Huard told 10 Tampa Bay.

He says if people cannot prove they live in Sarasota at least part-time, they will be turned away, even if they have a vaccine appointment.

CBS News contributed to this report.