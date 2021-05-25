Frontier Airlines opens new crew base at Tampa International Airport

About 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots will be based there in 2021, with more expected to be added in the coming years.

TAMPA, Fla. — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines formally opened its new crew base Tuesday at Tampa International Airport.

"Tampa has become such an increasingly important part of our route network and, as our company continues to grow, along with the number of destinations we serve from TPA, it made perfect sense to establish a base here," Jake Filene, SVP customers at Frontier Airlines, wrote in a statement.

Filene described Tampa as an attractive place for the crews to call home. He thanked the airport, along with local leaders and customers in supporting the transition.

"We are extremely pleased to bring additional economic benefit to the Tampa Bay area through the establishment of our new crew base," he wrote.

Presently, Frontier offers 21 nonstop routes from TPA. The airline offers service to more than 100 destinations.

"Frontier has been an important part of Tampa International Airport's growth in recent years and we're beyond excited to see our ties continue to deepen," Airport CEO Joe Lopano wrote in a statement. "This new crew base is a win for Frontier's pilots, flight attendants, our Airport and the Tampa Bay region."

Frontier says it has 149 new planes on order. Those are all expected to enter its fleet by 2028.