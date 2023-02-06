Where to find man-made lagoons across the Tampa Bay area

Looking for crystal-clear water, kayaking and paddle boarding — and a swim-up bar with beach vibes? One of these man-made lagoons could be your paradise.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is now home to the largest man-made lagoon in the United States. Mirada Lagoon opened last week to the public in Pasco County.

But what about other man-made lagoons offering people and families crystal-clear water and a slew of water-centric activities?

There are currently three man-made lagoons owned and developed by MetroLagoons in Florida, and they're all located in the Tampa Bay area.

Epperson Lagoon is Florida's first man-made lagoon, according to developers MetroLagoons. Spanning seven acres in Wesley Chapel, it sports a swim-up tiki bar, a 30-foot waterslide, a water obstacle course, paddleboarding and kayaking, sandy beaches and food and drink options.

Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is a little bit smaller than Epperson Lagoon, but people likely still will have a good time in the water. Across the lagoon's five acres, Southshore Bay also offers many of the same fun-filled activities.

Mirada Lagoon in Pasco County boasts 15 acres of crystal-clear water with plenty of space to swim, chairs for lounging, a water slide, and access to a swim-up bar all with that beach-like feeling. Oh, and we can't forget the splash zone where kids can find a fun jungle gym to cool off.

All three are built by MetroLagoons. According to its website, three other man-made lagoons by Metro are slated as "coming soon," and two of those are also planned to be in the Tampa Bay area — one in Land O' Lakes and another in Parrish.