LATEST: Tampa International Airport sees major delays, cancellations

TPA has a total of 150 delays and 66 flight cancellations as of Monday morning, according to FlightAware.

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people are continuing to feel the effects of extreme cold weather that pushed across the U.S. — both physically and, now, with travel at Tampa International Airport.

As of Monday afternoon, Tampa International Airport has a total of 150 delays and 66 flight cancelations, according to FlightAware. Southwest Airlines is seeing the highest number of setbacks so far.

Flights both leaving and arriving at TPA seem to be equally affected, the flight-tracking service shows.

Missing your luggage?? It might be hanging out in Tampa… pic.twitter.com/g0vQV2T4pl — Daisey Charlotte (@DaiseyWTSP) December 26, 2022

The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.

The massive storm has killed at least 34 people across the U.S. and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

Florida saw a major drop in temperature as the cold front swept in, putting highs ranging from the 20s to the 40s over the holiday weekend. Here in the Tampa Bay area, most people woke up Saturday and Sunday morning with temps in the 30s until it slightly warmed up to the mid-40s.

And as Monday rolled around, temperatures seem to finally be warming up, but it'll still be well below average for this time of year.

Monday starts in the 30s and 40s, then tops out in the mid-50s for highs. We will see some high clouds throughout Monday, but rain is not expected. Skies will be partly cloudy into the night, with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s.

More sun on Tuesday will push temperatures back to the low 60s.