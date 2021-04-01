Tampa International Airport reports flight delays amid COVID-19 case at FAA center

Check with your airline for the latest flight information.

TAMPA, Fla. — Several delays are being reported at Tampa International Airport following the temporary closure of the Jacksonville FAA Air Traffic Control Center for cleaning, the airport said.

People are asked to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight. A Tampa airport spokesperson said delays are expected into the night and morning hours Tuesday.

First Coast News reports the FAA Jacksonville Center in Hilliard had to be closed through about 6 p.m. Monday for cleaning. It had a positive COVID-19 case on Jan. 3.

Typically, cleaning takes place during the overnight hours but had to be done this afternoon, the Jacksonville TV station reports.

"The FAA has a robust contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency," the FAA said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay. "The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders so we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand."

Flights in and out of Orlando International, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International and Miami International also are being affected by the center's temporary closure, according to the FAA.

We’re currently experiencing widespread delays due to a temporary closure of the Jacksonville FAA Air Traffic Control Center. Please check with your airline for your flight status information.https://t.co/MkkFcvO6g8 — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) January 4, 2021

What other people are reading right now: