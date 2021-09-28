Tampa International Airport gets more than 10 more routes

The added destinations will roll out beginning in November.

TAMPA, Fla. — Grab your suitcase because at least 10 new routes from Frontier and Spirit airlines are headed to Tampa International Airport.

The "ultra-lo cost" carriers are the latest in a series of added flight destinations the airport has seen since the pandemic began impacting travel.

Frontier will be rolling out seven routes, while Spirit will be adding four routes to its lineup. The additions, according to the airport, will push TPA to more destinations than it had prior to COVID-19.

Travelers will now be able to reach 78 destinations from the Tampa Bay-area airport.

“Our carriers are seeing leisure travelers flock to our region’s fantastic tourist attractions, world-class beaches and outdoor activities, and that’s extremely appealing to them,” Alex Heiter, TPA’s Director of Air Service Development said. “We’re extremely grateful for the continued investment and belief in the Tampa Bay market.”

All new routes will become available between November and December.

Frontier flights:

NY Stewart International Airport (SWF)

Dallas (DFW)

Rochester (ROC)

New York - LaGuardia (LGA)

Green Bay (GRB)

Columbus (CMH)

Bloomington-Normal

Spirit flights: