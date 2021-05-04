Tampa International Airport travelers can now book parking online ahead of time

The system saw success during a recent soft launch.

Passengers at Tampa International Airport can now book their parking online – up to a year ahead of their trips.

The airport on Monday debuted a new booking system that offers discounted rates and contact-free payment.

Travelers can try it by tapping the parking banner on the airport's website or by clicking here directly. The airport said booking online will "always" be cheaper than in-person.

“This tool will help us modernize the parking operation at Tampa International Airport, providing contactless convenience and greater ease-of-use for our passengers and guests,” Laurie Noyes, TPA’s vice president of concessions and commercial parking, wrote in a statement. “The system is easy to find and easy to use. After booking online, passengers will simply receive a confirmation email with a QR code to scan when entering and exiting the garages.”

Last year, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved a $2 price hike at its parking facilities. That increase takes effect Tuesday, but passengers booking online can keep the current rates for now and save $2 per day in the new web-based system.

The airport says the new system, which also allows people to upgrade their parking, saw strong use during a recent soft launch – generating 835 transactions in two weeks.

“We believe this new contactless parking option will be much appreciated by our guests and will play a role in helping our passengers feel comfortable when they choose to fly again,” Noyes added.