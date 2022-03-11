Tampa International Airport ranked No. 1 for service quality

The top-notch Tampa Bay area airport topped a list for airports seeing 15-25 million passengers per year.

TAMPA, Fla. — The votes are in! Tampa International Airport has been ranked as the No. 1 airport in North America for the 15-25 million passengers per year category, according to a new study.

TPA earned the designation as part of Airports Council International's 2021 Airport Service Quality Awards. Data driving the awards was collected from more than 370,000 surveys that examine an airport's cleanliness, amenities, security and more.

“Despite the many new challenges and procedures that COVID-19 has thrown our way, we continue to excel at meeting today’s evolving traveler demands and delivering the highest level of customer service,” Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. “This also goes for our concessionaires, TSA, and many other partners who help shape the passenger experience. We set the highest bar at TPA, and doing so during a pandemic has not been simple or easy.”

WE’RE #1! Thanks to our passengers for ranking TPA #1 in the Airports Council International annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.



TPA was also named Best Hygiene Measures by Region (cause we’re super clean)



Read more: https://t.co/fnppEi3wRO pic.twitter.com/pi0hvMVn9f — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) March 10, 2022

In addition to claiming the top spot, TPA was also recognized, alongside 46 other locations, for its "Best Hygiene Measures." The relatively-new category was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.