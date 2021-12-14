TPA to welcome German airline's first nonstop connection to the US since pandemic began

TPA's gateways will be the first in the United States with flights to and from Frankfurt, Germany.

TAMPA, Fla. — With travel ramping back up for the holidays, airports are bound to have a lot of firsts since the pandemic began. At Tampa International Airport, that means the return of a familiar face from overseas.

The airport says the German-based airline Eurowings Discover has chosen Tampa for the return of nonstop connecting flights to mainland Europe for the first time since March 2020.

