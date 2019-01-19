Mexico’s largest airline has a deal for Americans with Mexican heritage.

CBS News reports that AeroMexico will give discounted flights to Americans who take a DNA test that shows they have Mexican ancestry.

AeroMexico filmed a commercial for the deal in Wharton, Texas where residents were asked if they’d want to travel to Mexico.

The commercial goes on to show them saying no for lots of different reasons.

The commercial’s narrator talks about how Mexican migration into the United States has a long history but most Americans with Mexican heritage don’t know about it.

To get people to travel to Mexico, the airline offered them a DNA test and the results surprised them in a few ways.

The more Mexican ancestry they had, the bigger discount they would get for trips.

The commercial shows the DNA results that had some of the folks shocked and confused. Others were smiling and happy.

The ad finishes with the slogan, "DNA discounts: There are no borders within us."

