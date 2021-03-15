The bizarre reason why some snow was brown in Colorado

The NOAA confirms the brown snow and says it actually can be linked to dust from Mexico. Global warming likely contributed to the odd event.

BOULDER, Colo. — It was historic snow for parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota this weekend with snowfall that was measured in feet in some areas.

Some of the snow looked brown instead of white after it fell from the sky.

Check it out! We received a few comments that people saw a brownish layer in the snow and we were able to capture a picture of it here at the office. This is actually a layer of dust transported from Mexico! @NWSAlbuquerque pointed it out on satellite last night. #COwx https://t.co/XOTm74f87c pic.twitter.com/c5rdlyMRiR — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 15, 2021

So why was some snow brown? It wasn’t pollution. It was dust, all the way from Mexico.

A severe-to-extreme drought is taking place for much of the western United States and in Mexico.

According to Mexico News Daily, more than four-fifths of Mexico is currently in a drought. This poses a significant threat to farmers’ capacity to produce food.

Martín Jiménez, a member of the Mexican Hydraulic Association, said in an interview with Mexico News Daily, “Mexico has endured droughts for centuries but their severity and the area of territory they affect have increased over the past decade.”

If you’re not familiar with the term ‘anthropogenic global warming’, you’ll likely start to hear it more often. As Science Alert explains, anthropogenic global warming is a theory explaining today's long-term increase in the average temperature of Earth's atmosphere as an effect of human industry and agriculture.

This is what anthropogenic global warming looks like. Warming means more frequent, persistent and severe drought in many parts of the world, including the SW US and Mexico. https://t.co/gVV6p65BPu — Jonathan Overpeck (@GreatLakesPeck) March 14, 2021

As Jonathan Overpeck, environmental and climate scientist at the University of Michigan, points out, global warming means more frequent, persistent and severe drought in many parts of the world.

I’m seeing some dust/aerosol deposits in the snow here in Fort Collins. Any idea where this is coming from @russ_schumacher @NWSBoulder? Location is one mile SE of Old Town FC. pic.twitter.com/ox7ADui1RV — Tom Cram (@ThomasCram) March 14, 2021

In the case of the brown snow in Colorado, the storm created strong south-southwest winds out ahead of it. This wind picked up enormous amounts of dust from the extremely dry land in Mexico and transported it all the way into the cold air and snowstorm in Colorado.

That was enough to bring a period of brown snow!