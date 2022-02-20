We're officially 100 days away from the 2022 hurricane season

The countdown is on, but we still have several weeks to prepare.

TAMPA, Fla — While we're enjoying the sunshine and warmth during the heart of "Florida Winter," hurricane season is hot on our heels.

It's been a little over three months since Tropical Storm Wanda formed, which was the last of 2021's named storms. Wanda closed out the above-normal 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season which produced 21 named storms, the third-most for any hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1, which is 100 days away starting Monday. Due to tropical activity developing before the official start of the hurricane season for the last six years in a row, the National Hurricane Center will issue its regular schedule of tropical outlook discussions on May 15 instead of June 1.

It's far too early to provide a prediction of how 2022 will play out, but here's an overview of the season and the ways you can prepare now while the weather is cooler and drier.

New Year, New Names 🌀

Now is a wonderful time to review the list of names that will be used throughout the six-month season. Since hurricane names rotate every six years, few of these may look familiar.

The complete list of names for the 2022 Hurricane Season are:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

This will be the second year where if the list of names for the hurricane season were to be exhausted, the supplemental list of names will be used in place of the Greek alphabet. The World Meteorological Organization wanted to avoid confusion and decided to retire the Greek alphabet that was originally used in 2005 and 2021 as a supplemental list.

Be prepared 🌀

First things first, develop a plan. Use the next 100 days to get your home, family and pets ready. It's never too early to prepare for any storm — big or small.

Whether you're new to the area or lived here your entire life, here's an important refresher on what to do months before a storm arrives.

Ready.gov recommends you have two kits: a basic kit and a kit with additional emergency supplies.



An emergency supply list should include:

At least a three day supply of water

At least a three day supply of non-perishable food for each person and pet

Change of clothing

A blanket or sleeping bag

A first aid kit

Battery-powered weather radio, cell phone, charger (if you can invest in a couple of portable chargers, even better!)

Emergency toolkit

Flashlights

Cash

Extra car and house keys

Medicines and any special items

If a storm does head our way, there are important preparations and measures to take before, during and after a hurricane.

Aside from having enough food, water and additional supplies, make sure all insurance documents are updated and you have copies to carry if an evacuation is necessary.

Check your hurricane shutters and get any yard work done to remove debris or loose tree branches that could cause damage to property.

Trust in us 🌀

While we have a few more months until the start of the season, 10 Tampa Bay is your Hurricane Headquarters when the time comes.