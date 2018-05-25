ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Making a storm plan for your pets ahead of hurricane season is critical.

Call your vet and get a copy of records showing your dog or cat is up-to-date on all of its vaccines.

Update the microchip information for your pet with your most current contact information.

Take a current photo and write out defining features.

Keep those documents together and put them in your hurricane kit.

Label your kit with pet’s name and your contact information.

Pet Checklist:

- Documents (Rabies certificate, microchip information, medical records, license)

- Food for a week

- Water for a week

- Bowls

- Medication

- Collar and leash

- Towels

- Shampoo

- Toy

If you evacuate to a storm shelter, you will need a pet carrier.

Pet-friendly storm shelters:

Citrus County

Lecanto Primary School 3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461

Hernando County

D.S. Parrott Middle School 19220 Youth Drive, Brooksville, 34601

Hillsborough County

Barrington Middle School 5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia

Burnett Middle School 1010 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner

Greco Middle School 6925 E. Fowler Ave., Temple Terrace

Shields Middle School 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Smith Middle School 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa

Turkey Creek Middle School 5005 S. Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City

Turner/Bartels K-8, 9190 Imperial Oak Blvd., Tampa

Wharton High School 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

Pasco County

Fasano Regional Shelter 11611 Denton Ave, Hudson, FL 34667

Wesley Chapel High School 30651 Wells Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Wiregrass ranch High School 2909 Mansfield Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Pinellas County

Palm Harbor University High School 1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor

Largo High School 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo

Gibbs High School 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg

Polk County

Lake Region High School 1995 Thunder Rd, Eagle Lake, FL 33839

Haines City High School 2800 Hornet Dr, Haines City, FL 33844

Tenoroc High School 4905 Saddle Creek Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801

Manatee County

Manatee High School 902 33rd St Ct W, Bradenton, FL 34205

Braden River High School 6545 State Road 70 East, Bradenton, FL 34203

Mills Elementary School 7200 69th St E, Palmetto, FL 34221

Sarasota County

All of Sarasota County Evacuation Centers are pet friendly.

Call ahead if you plan to evacuate out-of-town. Hotels do not have to accept your pet during an emergency evacuation, but often they will make exceptions.

