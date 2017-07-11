We'll see a couple more hot days with highs in the low 90s, but then we will finally get a cool down by Sunday. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be near 90 which is right up near record territory. Rain chance will remain slim both days.

A cold front will finally arrive early Sunday morning bringing cooler and much less humid air. Highs on Sunday will be close to near normal and top out in the low to mid 80s. The higher rain chances next week look to be pushed back to late Wednesday into Thursday.

