Good afternoon! Storms get a late start today, meaning we get hot temperatures this afternoon with readings between 90-93° for most of the Bay area today.

Storms are most likely for the Tampa Bay area after 4 p.m. through about 10:00 tonight.

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP