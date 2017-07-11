Stable and dry air associated with an area of high pressure will keep the warmth and sunshine around as we head into the second half of the week. Temperatures Thursday morning will once again start in the middle 60s for most of Tampa Bay. Low humidity and clear skies will make for a refreshing start to the day.

Temperatures will gradually warm under mostly sunny conditions before eventually peaking around 80 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-southwest from 5-10 mph.

BEACH AND BOATING: Winds out on the water today will be out of the west around 10 knots with 2' seas and a light chop on the bay and inland waters. The UV index today will be at 9. The Gulf water temperature is around 76°.

A cold front will drop in from the northwest on Friday. The first half Friday will be partly cloudy, but as the front approaches through the afternoon cloud cover will be on the increase. As the front swings through Friday evening there will be a 30% chance of a few showers develop along the leading edge of the front. Otherwise, temperatures Friday afternoon will be around 80 degrees.

The cold front will be out of the area by Saturday morning making way for a nice and sunny weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 80s with middle 80s expected on Sunday.

Have a great Thursday.

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

