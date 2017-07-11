Good Sunday! I'm 10News Meteorologist Ric Kearbey with your Sunday forecast.

brings cloudy skies with more scattered showers and storms with a high only in the lower 80s. Rain will be heavy at times in places. Severe weather is not expected.

The week ahead sees likely rain and storm chances every day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

