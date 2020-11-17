Tampa Bay weather great for viewing Leonid meteor shower peak this week

While the meteor shower possibly peaked this morning, the next several nights will bring plenty of viewing opportunities.

The annual Leonid meteor shower is in progress; and while the peak was early Tuesday morning, there is still plenty of time to see it. Tampa Bay weather will be nearly perfect with cool, crisp air and mostly clear to mostly clear skies expected into early next week.

The Leonids occur when the Earth passes through the debris left by Comet Tempel-Tuttle. The shower is called Leonids because its radiant, or the point in the sky where the meteors seem to emerge from, lies in the constellation Leo.

☄️GREAT weather to see the peak of the #Leonid meteor shower this week. Tonight's weather might even require a light jacket. 😱 pic.twitter.com/SeN2mJO4Lh — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) November 17, 2020

So how do you see it?

It is best to use your naked eye to spot a meteor shower. You might need to spend about half an hour in the dark to let your eyes get used to the reduced light.

The best time for viewing is after midnight. It's a time when Earth is facing into the field of debris and dust left behind by Comet Tempel-Tuttle. Sometime between around 2 am and just before dawn might be the best chance of seeing the maximum number of meteors.

Look in the eastern sky for the constellation Leo the Lion. This is where the meteors appear to originate from. When you see Leonids streaking across the sky, they'll be moving away from the radiant. Knowing where the constellation is will help you see the most meteors possible.

However, don’t just look at Leo. It is actually better to view the Leonid shower a bit away from the radiant as they will appear longer and more spectacular from this perspective.

Also, try to avoid as much light pollution as possible. Even in smaller cities, the light pollution is enough to obstruct the night sky. If you can, head to a more rural area. You may also get lucky and see some a bright fireball from the Taurid meteor shower. The Taurids peaked last week, but it is an exceptionally long-lasting shower.

