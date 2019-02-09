ABACO, The Bahamas — Sunday morning, Hurricane Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane over the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. The 185-mph winds slammed the islands, causing widespread damage and the death of a boy.

For some people, Sunday may have been the first time hearing of the Abaco Islands, so here's a bit more information about the cluster of Bahaman islands.

The Abacos, as they are often called, is a 120-mile stretch of islands about 180 miles directly east of Palm Beach. Most of the Abacos is made up of the two main islands, Great Abaco and Little Abaco Island, but also features dozens of smaller islands.

Dorian first made landfall Sunday over Elbow Cay, the easternmost part of the Abacos and the home of Hope Town. Hope Town was one of the first towns founded by British loyalists escaping the American Revolution in the 1700s. It is known for its picturesque lighthouse which was constructed in the 1800s.

Beautiful Abaco Island, Bahamas in the summertime. Abaco is one of the larger islands in the Bahamian island chain.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The coral and limestone islands are flanked by white powder beaches and turquoise water. High temperatures rarely reach 90 degrees, and low temperatures even in the winter rarely fall below 60 degrees.

Although it was originally a shipbuilding and farming community, about 40% of the economy is now generated through tourism. The nautical history of the islands lives on as they continue to be a sailing destination.

There are two airports in the Abacos that serve tourists and the estimated 17,000 permanent residents.

Dorian is not the first hurricane to hit the Abacos. The islands were hit hard by four other hurricanes, including Hurricane Irma in 2017 — which temporarily closed the airports — and a Category 5 hurricane in 1932 which became known as the Great Abaco hurricane of 1932.

RELATED: Live blog: Dorian batters Bahamas, 1st tropical-storm-force winds reach South Florida

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian barely moving as it devastates the Bahamas

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian is traveling 1 mph, but how slow is that?

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.