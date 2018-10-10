MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Anna Maria Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, the Manatee County School District announced.

The district said it made the decision based on rising water levels from Hurricane Michael and the possibility of additional street flooding.

There also will be no bus transportation for island students who attend other schools on the mainland.

Students who have to miss school because of these reasons will be given an excused absence, the district said.

